Verstappen outlines Red Bull target in quest for end to Melbourne misery

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 28 March 2023 15:09

Max Verstappen has urged Red Bull to be "straightforward and consistent" in its quest to end 12 years of Australian Grand Prix pain.

The team has failed to secure a victory at Albert Park since Sebastian Vettel's triumph in 2011, with Verstappen himself enjoying a best result of third in his six starts at the circuit.

But there is reason to be optimistic in putting that form behind him and the team, with the Milton Keynes-based outfit dominant in the opening two races of the season.

Verstappen was forced to settle for second at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix having risen from 15th on the grid, but was victorious over team-mate Sergio Perez by 12 seconds in the Bahrain season opener.

Melbourne 'not too kind' to Red Bull

"I’m looking forward to going to Australia again," said the two-time champion.

"It’s always nice to be there and experience Melbourne a little, although from a racing point of view, it is not one that has been too kind to us over the years.

"The track is great with some high-speed corners, and one I enjoy driving so hopefully we can have a good race this weekend.

"We just need it to be straightforward and consistent.

"We haven’t won there as a team since 2011, so let’s see what we can do."

READ MORE Is the Australian Grand Prix CURSED for Max Verstappen?