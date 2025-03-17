FIA announce major rule change as Ferrari investigation launched - F1 News Recap

F1 teams have been given an FIA bombshell after a rule change has been swiftly rolled out ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Ferrari investigation launched after Australian Grand Prix disaster

Ferrari will review their performance at the Australian Grand Prix after a nightmare outing during the Formula 1 season opener.

Late FIA penalty switch hands Mercedes F1 team huge title boost after Australian GP

Mercedes have received a major F1 championship boost after the FIA reversed a penalty decision at Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

Hollywood A-lister reveals McLaren love affair

One of Hollywood's biggest names has opened up on a long-term McLaren love affair.

Max Verstappen issues 'stupid' red flag response after controversial incident

Max Verstappen has called out 'stupid' Formula 1 drivers after a safety car was brought out during the closing stages of the Australian Grand Prix.

