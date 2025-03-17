close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
FIA announce major rule change as Ferrari investigation launched - F1 News Recap

FIA announce major rule change as Ferrari investigation launched - F1 News Recap

FIA announce major rule change as Ferrari investigation launched - F1 News Recap

FIA announce major rule change as Ferrari investigation launched - F1 News Recap

F1 teams have been given an FIA bombshell after a rule change has been swiftly rolled out ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari investigation launched after Australian Grand Prix disaster

Ferrari will review their performance at the Australian Grand Prix after a nightmare outing during the Formula 1 season opener.

➡️ READ MORE

Late FIA penalty switch hands Mercedes F1 team huge title boost after Australian GP

Mercedes have received a major F1 championship boost after the FIA reversed a penalty decision at Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Hollywood A-lister reveals McLaren love affair

One of Hollywood's biggest names has opened up on a long-term McLaren love affair.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen issues 'stupid' red flag response after controversial incident

Max Verstappen has called out 'stupid' Formula 1 drivers after a safety car was brought out during the closing stages of the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Mercedes Ferrari McLaren FIA Australian Grand Prix Chinese Grand Prix
Hamilton caught in fiery Ferrari outburst as debutant demoted at Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton caught in fiery Ferrari outburst as debutant demoted at Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 16, 2025 23:42
Verstappen team update emerges as Red Bull boss slams ‘insane’ switch - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen team update emerges as Red Bull boss slams ‘insane’ switch - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 15, 2025 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

FIA announce major rule change as Ferrari investigation launched - F1 News Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Official statement issued over 'dangerous' Australian Grand Prix weekend

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull F1 star admits Australian GP gamble backfired in Melbourne

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Features

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari debut showed Michael Schumacher clues

  • Yesterday 20:57
Latest F1 News

Late FIA penalty switch hands Mercedes F1 team huge title boost after Australian GP

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result

  • Yesterday 19:29
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x