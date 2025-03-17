FIA announce major rule change as Ferrari investigation launched - F1 News Recap
FIA announce major rule change as Ferrari investigation launched - F1 News Recap
F1 teams have been given an FIA bombshell after a rule change has been swiftly rolled out ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari investigation launched after Australian Grand Prix disaster
Ferrari will review their performance at the Australian Grand Prix after a nightmare outing during the Formula 1 season opener.
➡️ READ MORE
Late FIA penalty switch hands Mercedes F1 team huge title boost after Australian GP
Mercedes have received a major F1 championship boost after the FIA reversed a penalty decision at Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Hollywood A-lister reveals McLaren love affair
One of Hollywood's biggest names has opened up on a long-term McLaren love affair.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen issues 'stupid' red flag response after controversial incident
Max Verstappen has called out 'stupid' Formula 1 drivers after a safety car was brought out during the closing stages of the Australian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
FIA announce major rule change as Ferrari investigation launched - F1 News Recap
- 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News
Official statement issued over 'dangerous' Australian Grand Prix weekend
- 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Red Bull F1 star admits Australian GP gamble backfired in Melbourne
- 3 hours ago
F1 Features
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari debut showed Michael Schumacher clues
- Yesterday 20:57
Latest F1 News
Late FIA penalty switch hands Mercedes F1 team huge title boost after Australian GP
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result
- Yesterday 19:29