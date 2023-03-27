NASCAR Cup Series COTA results: Raikkonen agony as Reddick takes the win
Kimi Raikkonen lost out to Jenson Button in battle of former F1 world champions as Tyler Reddick claimed a thrilling NASCAR Cup Series victory at COTA on Sunday.
Raikkonen and Jenson Button were both in action in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, with the Briton making his Cup Series debut in the process.
Button bests Raikkonen in battle of F1 champs
Kimi, who had prior Cup Series experience after making his debut at Watkins Glen in 2022, put in a strong drive which saw him racing in the top four at one point, and he appeared set to end the day in the top 15 as the race went into overtime.
Disaster then struck for the Finn though as he was caught up in a late incident which saw him drop out of the top 20 and all the way down to a finishing position of P29. His luckless afternoon had been compounded by a 30-second post-race penalty for cutting esses.
Button meanwhile, who will also race later this season in Chicago and Indianapolis, put in a really solid debut drive as he improved from P24 on the starting lineup to P18 at the close of a gruelling race.
Reddick wins COTA thriller
Up front it was Reddick who took the honours to top the podium, getting the best of a thrilling battle which saw seven drivers lead at one time or another as well as a total of 16 lead changes and eight cautions.
Reddick came home 1.411 seconds ahead of Kyle Busch, with Alex Bowman completing the podium. Pole sitter William Byron eventually dropped to P5 after battling Reddick for the lead for most of the afternoon.
Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson endured a difficult day, finishing 38th of the 39 cars.
A day full of F1 interest at COTA also extended to the commentary booth, with Haas team principal Guenther Steiner in the FOX commentary booth.
NASCAR Cup Series COTA results: Full finishing order
The final finishing order looked like this:
1. Tyler Reddick
2. Kyle Busch
3. Alex Bowman
4. Ross Chastain
5 William Byron
6. Austin Cindric
7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
8. Chris Buescher
9. Ty Gibbs
10. Todd Gilliland
11. Corey Lajoie
12. Michael McDowell
13. Kevin Harvick
14. Kyle Larson
15. Chase Briscoe
16. Denny Hamlin
17. Martin Truex Jr.
18. Jenson Button
19. Justin Haley
20. Noah Gragson
21. Ryan Blaney
22. Harrison Burton
23. Erik Jones
24. Jordan Taylor
25. Cody Ware
26. Chris Bilicki
27. Daniel Suarez
28. Joey Logano
29. Kimi Raikkonen
30. Aric Almirola
31. Christopher Bell
32. Ryan Preece
33. Austin Dillon
34. AJ Allmendinger
35. Brad Keselowski
36. Conor Daly
37. Bubba Wallace
38. Jimmie Johnson
39. Ty Dillon