Former F1 star pleads to Facebook after getting 'hacked'

Former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean has revealed that his Facebook account has been ‘hacked’ after he made a public plea to the social media platform on X.

Grosjean made his full-time F1 debut with Lotus in 2012, where he raced with the team until 2015 and enjoyed the most successful stint of his career picking up 10 podiums with the British outfit.

The French driver finished his career with Haas, where he suffered a serious accident during his final season in F1 at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, where he hit the wall at almost 120 miles-per-hour and his Haas burst into flames.

Grosjean was stuck in the car for 28 seconds before he managed to get out, and his injuries consisted of minor burn injuries to his hands and ankles, with the halo attributed to saving his life.

Grosjean was involved in a major crash in 2020

Romain Grosjean has since raced in IndyCar

Grosjean reveals Facebook hacking

Since leaving F1, Grosjean has gone on to race in American series IndyCar where he secured six podiums and three pole positions, but he failed to obtain a full-time seat for the 2025 season.

Instead, the 38-year-old will act as reserve driver for PREMA, but will continue to compete in the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship where he finished P12 during the season opening race at Daytona.

The Frenchman has recently made headlines however after it he revealed on social media that he had fallen victim to a hacker, where he pleaded with the Facebook to help him.

“Dear Facebook, my page got hacked and I can’t find anyways to contact you. Please help me. Thank you,” he wrote on X.

Normal service has since resumed on his Facebook page, with fans able to keep up to date with Grosjean's career as the Frenchman provides regular updates.

