Hill: Perez proving he will not be "pushed around" at Red Bull

Ewan Gale

Sunday 26 March 2023 10:57

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill believes Sergio Perez has proven he will not be "pushed around" at Red Bull.

The Mexican secured his fifth victory in the sport by heading home team-mate Max Verstappen in a Red Bull one-two at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and sits just a point behind the Dutchman after two rounds.

But the aftermath of the race was dominated by further friction between the two drivers over Verstappen's late fastest lap, despite Perez having been told to keep to a set target delta.

The issue continues from the tension caused by Verstappen's decision to go against team orders at the São Paulo Grand Prix last season, a move that left Perez incensed behind the wheel of the RB18.

'Attention not equally distributed'

Assessing the hierarchy at Red Bull, Hill told the F1 Nation podcast: "It's simply that there's key people in the team, and sometimes the attention is not equally distributed from one side of the garage to the other.

"There is so much investment in Max as an individual, who is going to be the way that this team can fight for championships for very, very, very many years that naturally you think the attention is going to go to Max and less so with Checo.

"But Checo has stepped up to the plate.

"He has shown he's not going to be pushed around and he's also not going to be pointed out as the weakest link."