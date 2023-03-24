Magnussen optimistic for Haas midfield challenge after overcoming 'bad first date'

Ewan Gale

Friday 24 March 2023 15:15

Kevin Magnussen is optimistic Haas can establish itself as a consistent points-scoring team despite struggling after a 'bad first date' with the VF-23.

Danish driver Magnussen secured a point at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after an intense battle with AlphaTauri's Yuli Tsunoda in the closing stages at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The result was a lift from what was a disappointing opening weekend in Bahrain where Magnussen failed to make an impression on the top 10.

"We didn't start the season in a good way," Magnussen told the F1 Nation podcast.

"In Bahrain, we were struggling a bit for pace and also, tyre wear was a big issue.

"But Nico showed the car had potential by qualifying in the top 10 in Bahrain so it was just about unlocking the feeling and the confidence in the car - I didn't really get a good first date, a good first impression.

"I made a good step [in Saudi Arabia], so that's good."

Midfield 'super tight'

Haas emerged from the foot of the table last year to become a points-scoring challenger, eventually finishing eighth in the constructors' standings.

Assessing the team's current footing, Magnussen explained: "It's so tight, the whole midfield basically except for Red Bull - it is super, super tight.

"I hope we can still be in contention. I feel like we are stronger over one lap than we are in the race but we have shown we can still fight in the race.

"I actually feel I had better pace than the Alpines as well. I know a few guys didn't finish but it looked like we are in the hunt."