Massa: 'Robot' Verstappen can win SIX titles in a row

Former F1 race winner Felipe Massa has claimed Max Verstappen "drives like a robot" and believes the Dutchman could win six consecutive titles.

Verstappen underlined his dominance in F1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when scything his way to second from 15th on the grid, mirroring similar recovery drives from last season.

But whilst Sergio Perez is just a point behind after the first two races, the gulf between the two Red Bull drivers in the drivers' standings last year points to a third title for Verstappen at the end of the year.

Red Bull dominance

Speaking to the German news outlet Bild, former Ferrari and Williams driver Massa explained: "Max doesn't make mistakes, he drives like a robot.

"He is extremely mature for his age. The two titles made him even better. He's more relaxed now, not so dogged.

"Verstappen has become world champion for the past two years, I don't see any reason why he shouldn't get the hat-trick.

"Max can also win four, five or six titles in a row.

"Max doesn't make any mistakes, Red Bull works perfectly, the engine is strong.

"That's how it was with Michael with Ferrari and Lewis with Mercedes. The conditions are ideal for a Red Bull era."

