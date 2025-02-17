F1 BRIBERY fears emerge after controversial order

There are fears that a new US executive order could lead to more bribery at blockbuster summer sporting events, including the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, according to a report.

The July race around the Silverstone circuit is a staple of the UK sporting summer, with homegrown stars including Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton - who has won nine British grands prix - gaining magnificent support.

2025's event is set to take place on July 6, and will be the first in which Hamilton is driving for Ferrari, following 12 highly-successful seasons with Mercedes.

However, a new US political decision could lead to more hospitality tickets being used as business bribes at events such as the British GP and Wimbledon, according to a leading lawyer.

Lewis Hamilton has won the British Grand Prix a record nine times

Concerns over new Donald Trump order

US President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order that will halt the prosecution of firms accused of bribery outside of the US.

The current law has been in place since 1977, and has punished firms using bribes on government officials to retain or win new business abroad, including tickets and hospitality at key sporting events.

While F1 themselves have no links with the bribery claims, the latest law could have an impact on F1 events, according to a legal professional.

The new policy is likely to align more with the UK's strategy, which states that business hospitality does not violate the UK bribery act.

Lawyer Mark Srere, who is a partner at law firm BCLP, told City AM in an interview the impacts that President Trump's new executive order could have.

"The past DOJ and SEC policy was to scrutinise closely hospitality provided to foreign businesses and to evaluate that hospitality rather harshly," he said.

"For example, the US would likely find hospitality provided at Wimbledon and Formula One events as too lavish and potential FCPA violations. The new DOJ policy will likely ease up on that."