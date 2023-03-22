Fernando Alonso ‘different’ to any other F1 driver

Andrew McLean

Fernando Alonso’s motivation makes him ‘different’ to any other Formula 1 driver according to former team-mate Pedro de la Rosa.

Alonso is having something of an Indian summer at Aston Martin claiming two podiums in the opening two races.

He is the closest competitor to the dominant Red Bulls after a decade of competing within the midfield.

Now, De la Rosa has offered his opinion on what sets Alonso apart from the rest of the grid citing his motivation.

The 52-year-old knows better than most about how his fellow Spaniard operates having worked alongside him as McLaren test and reserve driver in 2007, a relationship that has now been rekindled at Aston Martin.

Alonso’s motivation high even during F1 struggles

"The last 10 years he's been driving cars that are not competitive. That's the reality," he told RacingNews365.

"But his motivation is kept high with driving those cars, and this is what is different from any other driver."

