Pirelli 'reviewing' continued F1 tyre commitment

Sam Hall

Wednesday 22 March 2023 12:00 - Updated: 12:44

Pirelli is considering extending its partnership for F1 after the FIA initiated the tender process to supply tyres between 2025-27.

The Italian manufacturer has been the sole tyre supplier to teams since 2011 after taking over from Bridgestone.

The tender is also to supply support championships F2 and F3 and comes with an option to extend this commitment to the three categories into 2028.

In a statement, Pirelli said: "The FIA has now published the invitation to participate in the next tender process for the supply of tyres to the top single-seater championships - FIA Formula One World Championship, Formula 2 and Formula 3 - for the three-year period from 2025-2027 (with an option for 2028)."

"The document outlines technical characteristics that are broadly in line with the tyres used today and their relevance to technology transfer from track to road, putting a particular emphasis on sustainability.

"The framework described by the FIA is closely aligned to Pirelli's motorsport strategy and so is of great interest, with the Italian company having been Global Tyre Partner to the sport for more than a decade, since 2011.

"A definitive decision about Pirelli's participation in the selection process will naturally be taken after a detailed examination of the FIA's document."

Although Pirelli's commitment to F1 has put it in the spotlight, it is not the only manufacturer involved in top-class racing, and F1's sustainability targets are in line with wider industry goals.

Whether this could be enough to tempt another manufacturer to rival Pirelli remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Briatore slates 'all talk' Ferrari ownership