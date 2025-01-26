Ricciardo targeted as new role emerges for 2025 season - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo found himself in the spotlight following a video from Mercedes reserve driver, Valtteri Bottas.

F1 team boss reveals NEW role for 2025 season

An F1 team principal has lifted the lid on what is set to be a new management structure for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Hamilton 'joins' the Pope as unique Ferrari celebration unveiled

Lewis Hamilton has joined iconic figures, including the Pope, after a unique Ferrari celebration was unveiled by an Italian artist.

Perez announces NEW project details after F1 axe

Sergio Perez has shared the new details of a project on social media after his Formula 1 axe.

Verstappen F1 EXIT timeline revealed as switch proposed

Red Bull champion Max Verstappen has been given a Formula 1 exit timeline by an axed driver.

