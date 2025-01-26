FIA steward claims ONE F1 team 'deserve' to win title over Red Bull

FIA steward Johnny Herbert has claimed that McLaren have 'earned' the right to win the Formula 1 constructors' title again over the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri guided the papaya team to their team's first title since 1998, despite both racers missing out to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

Red Bull's dominance rapidly faded as the 2024 season drew on and many are expecting this year to be one of the closest seasons the sport has seen in a very long time.

Max Verstappen won his fourth F1 title in 2024

McLaren though came out on top in the constructors' standings

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari to line up alongside Charles Leclerc will give the Tifosi genuine faith of a trophy returning to Italy.

Herbert: McLaren have 'earned' the right to win

However, Ferrari will have to fend off the likes of McLaren and Red Bull of course, and former racing star turned steward, Herbert, believes that despite the fairytale of Hamilton winning with Ferrari – and the previous dominance of Verstappen and Red Bull – there is one team that deserve to win in 2025.

“Yes, I think Lewis Hamilton winning the championship this year would be the perfect scenario," he told Casinoutanspelpaus.io.

Johnny Herbert believes McLaren deserve to win the title again

"But I tell you what, the one I think who has earned it over the last couple of years is McLaren. With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, it's going to be a tough one for both of those two drivers up against each other.

"It'd be lovely to see McLaren come out strong at the beginning, but then carry that the whole way through with this momentum that they've been able to generate over the last couple of years.

“Yes, I think Ferrari winning the championship would be brilliant for the sport. But I think for me, it would be nice to see McLaren win again. Like Ferrari, they've been around for such a long time and been so successful for many, many years. But we haven't seen that in recent times, a little bit like Ferrari.

“They've both been close, but close is not winning. Ferrari have to translate it into success now with one of the best drivers, but also now with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.”

