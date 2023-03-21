FIA launch F1 tyre supply tender

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 21 March 2023 10:05 - Updated: 10:31

The FIA has launched an invitation process for tyre manufacturers to apply to become the exclusive provider for F1 from 2025.

Italian manufacturer Pirelli has held the contract since 2011 as the sole provider of tyres, following on from Bridgestone - which was also involved in the last tyre war in the 2000s alongside Michelin.

Pirelli is likely to apply and regain the contract given its work in developing the new era of 18-inch tyres, also securing a deal to continue providing F2 and F3.

The new contract will place a significant focus on sustainability, however, with any potential supplier required to provide environmental impact analysis.

An FIA statement read: “These targets have been agreed through consultation with the commercial rights holders and the teams, and are designed to ensure a wide working range, minimise overheating, and have low degradation whilst also creating the possibility for variation in strategy.

“The tender will also require potential suppliers to supply an analysis of the environmental impact of the tyres used in Formula 1, and the successful bid will need to demonstrate best practice and innovation when considering the complete life cycle of the tyres.”