Leclerc delivers DAMNING Ferrari verdict

Jack Walker

Tuesday 21 March 2023 07:00

Charles Leclerc has provided a damning verdict on where Ferrari was lacking during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Monégasque had impressed in qualifying at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit to set a lap rivalling the dominant Red Bull of Sergio Perez but was forced to start 12th on the grid after a grid penalty.

But despite promising signs compared to rivals Mercedes and Aston Martin throughout practice, the Scuderia made no impression on race day.

Team-mate Carlos Sainz finished sixth ahead of Leclerc, who only made up five places on his starting position.

Mercedes 'out of reach'

Bemoaning the lack of performance in the SF-23, Leclerc told Sky Sports F1: “They [Mercedes] were out of reach.

"Once I got one-and-a-half seconds to Carlos, it was very difficult to get any closer than that.

"The pace difference wasn’t big enough. I did a small mistake when I was within DRS and then I lost it, then that was it and I just stayed there.

"There was not much more in the car today, we just need to work on some things.”

When asked what Ferrari need to improve, his answer was unerring.

“A lot. Straight-line, they are quicker, corners they are quicker, so we need everything.”

