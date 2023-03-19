Ewan Gale

George Russell believes the post-race penalty that stripped Fernando Alonso of a podium at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was "pretty harsh".

Aston Martin driver Alonso had seemingly secured a 100th F1 podium, only to be hit with a 10-second penalty retrospectively having failed to serve an initial punishment correctly.

The Spaniard was handed a five-second penalty for being out of position at the start and served this at his sole pit stop, though video evidence showed the jack applied to the rear of the AMR23 before the time had elapsed.

"It was an interesting race," Russell told Sky Sports F1.

"After the safety car, I was on the hards and Lewis was on the mediums so he probably had a bit more pace at the beginning.

"I knew my pace was coming at the end."

Alonso 'deserved' podium

On Alonso's penalty, Russell explained: "There was a lot of confusion because I thought Fernando had a five-second penalty so I didn't want us to be fighting between each other and we both lose out to Fernando.

"I wanted us to manage our tyres, stay in striking distance and then have a fair battle towards the end.

"Pleased to come home P4 - the penalty to Fernando is pretty harsh.

"They are the deserving podium finishers today but I will take an extra trophy so I am not complaining too much."

