Hamilton issues INCREDIBLE statement ahead of major change

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed off in 2024 with an 'incredible' statement to his millions of fans.

The 2024 season proved to be another difficult one for the Brit, with Mercedes once again struggling to match the pace of their rivals.

That said, Hamilton did manage to seal two victories, including a stunning win at the British Grand Prix in front of an adoring crowd.

Set for a new adventure with Ferrari in 2025, the future looks incredibly exciting for Hamilton, with that elusive eighth world championship surely the aim as he embarks on a new career in red.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2024 British Grand Prix

The seven-time champion is set to move to Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton issues Mission 44 statement

Of course, as passionate as Hamilton is about that eighth world championship and F1, he is deeply passionate about other causes, too.

None more so than his very own Mission 44 - a charity founded by Hamilton in order to help build a fairer, more inclusive future for young people around the world.

Hamilton founded Mission 44 back in 2021 and is quoted on the charity's website that it is his proudest achievement so far.

"I know not every young person has the same opportunities as me," Hamilton told Mission44.org.

"That’s why, despite the championships, the wins and the pole positions, setting up Mission 44 has been my proudest achievement so far."

Now, taking to social media in his final message of the year, the seven-time champion has praised the continued efforts of everybody involved with his organisation.

"Signing off 2024 by shouting out another incredible year for @mission44," Hamilton wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I’m so proud of all the impact we’ve made, investing in bold initiatives and empowering young people to overcome social injustice around the world 🌎."

In a thread below the statement, Hamilton shared just some of the work Mission 44 had done this year, including a campaign to support students at risk of exclusion in schools.

