Hamilton 'at a loss' with Mercedes after qualifying struggles

Lewis Hamilton has conceded he is 'at a loss' with his Mercedes W14 after struggling in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying.

The seven-time champion will start the race seventh after setting the eighth-fastest time in Q3 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit - his starting position promoted by Charles Leclerc's 10-place grid penalty.

Mercedes has faced a difficult build-up to the race weekend following a humbling first round in Bahrain two weeks ago and whilst hope was gained by George Russell's effort to qualify third, an almost four-tenth gap between the team-mate demonstrates Hamilton's struggles.

“The car is where it is,” said Hamilton.

“George did a great job, he’s right up there on the second row. The car’s obviously got performance, I don’t feel connected to this car.

“No matter what I do, no matter what I change, I can’t get confidence in it. I’m at a bit of a loss with it.”

Hamilton reiterates Mercedes commitment

Hamilton's future with Mercedes has been brought under intense scrutiny since the Briton's public criticism of the team last week.

But underlining his motivation to remain a member of Mercedes' F1 operation, Hamilton insisted: “I love this team, I’m so grateful for everyone that’s been on journey with me.

“I don’t envisage being anywhere else, I don’t see myself quitting.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s giving me a lot. Been there, done that, got the T-shirt. But I am trying to be patient and work with the team to get us to a good place.”

