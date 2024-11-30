Red Bull star ruled OUT of race at Qatar Grand Prix
Red Bull star ruled OUT of race at Qatar Grand Prix
A Red Bull star has been ruled out of the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix following a dramatic failure.
Max Verstappen clinched the drivers’ title last weekend in Las Vegas, turning the attention turned towards the constructors’ battle between Ferrari and McLaren at Lusail.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen DEMOTION in SHOCK Qatar Grand Prix twist
It was McLaren who gained the upper-hand initially in Qatar, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris leading a 1-2 in Saturday's sprint race.
Not only is there a chance of the constructors' championship being settled in Qatar, but also the 2024 F1 Academy and Formula 2 titles.
Red Bull star fails to finish F2 race at Qatar GP
The F2 championship will be a tight battle between Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar at the top of the standings, with the latter holding the advantage during Saturday’s sprint race.
However, Hadjar lost the lead to Ollie Bearman during the closing stages of the race, where a spin dropped him down to fourth.
The gap between Bortoleto and Hadjar has been reduced to 2.5 points heading into Sunday’s feature race, after Bortoleto only managed a sixth place finish.
Hadjar’s fellow Red Bull junior star, Oliver Goethe, also endured a nightmare sprint race in Qatar, where the German did not finish the race and was out on lap six.
READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton and Verstappen penalty verdict at Qatar Grand Prix
Goethe was seen with smoke emerging from his MP Motorsport car, as he came to a standstill in the gravel with the incident prompting a virtual safety car.
The 20-year-old was promoted from F3 to F2 for the Italian GP, where he replaced Franco Colapinto who was promoted to Williams in F1 following the axing of Logan Sargeant.
READ MORE: Verstappen DISASTER at Qatar Grand Prix as title race takes huge twist
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Perez BOMBSHELL drops as F1 team sign NEW driver for 2025 - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce Verstappen DEMOTION in shock Qatar Grand Prix twist
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull star ruled OUT of race at Qatar Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce punishment decision after Hamilton incident at Qatar Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Title rivals struggle as F1 star takes SHOCK Qatar Grand Prix pole
- Yesterday 20:07
F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
- Yesterday 18:42
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec