F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

The 2024 Qatar Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, December 1 2024) in the penultimate race of the Formula 1 season at Lusail International Circuit.

Whilst Max Verstappen sealed the drivers' title in Las Vegas last weekend, the constructors' championship remains up for grabs.

McLaren and Ferrari will do battle over the course of the Qatar and Abu Dhabi GP for the title, with the Woking-based outfit coming out on top thus far at Lusail.

The team enjoyed a spectacular 1-2 in Saturday's sprint race, where Lando Norris allowed Oscar Piastri take the victory after the Australian sacrificed his own win for his team-mate at the Sao Paulo GP.

On the other hand, Ferrari have not quite had the pace to match McLaren, with their rivals able to pick up the constructors' in Qatar if they emulate their sprint race performance.

Oscar Piastri achieved the sprint victory in Qatar

Qatar Grand Prix Race - Sunday, December 1 2024

The race in Qatar kicks off today (Sunday, December 1 2024) at 7pm local time.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below.

Local time (AST):7pm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 4pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 5pm Sunday

United States (EST): 11am Sunday

United States (CST): 10am Sunday

United States (PST): 8am Sunday

Australia (AEDT): 3am Monday

Australia (AWST): 12am Monday

Australia (ACDT): 2:30am Monday

Mexico (CST): 10am Sunday

Japan (JST): 1am Monday

South Africa (SAST): 6pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 6pm Sunday

China (CST): 12am Monday

India (IST): 9:30pm Sunday

Brazil: 1pm Sunday

Singapore: 12am Monday

Saudi Arabia: 7pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 8pm Sunday

Turkey: 7pm Sunday



