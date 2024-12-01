close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

The 2024 Qatar Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, December 1 2024) in the penultimate race of the Formula 1 season at Lusail International Circuit.

Whilst Max Verstappen sealed the drivers' title in Las Vegas last weekend, the constructors' championship remains up for grabs.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race

READ MORE: FIA announce punishment decision after Hamilton incident at Qatar Grand Prix

McLaren and Ferrari will do battle over the course of the Qatar and Abu Dhabi GP for the title, with the Woking-based outfit coming out on top thus far at Lusail.

The team enjoyed a spectacular 1-2 in Saturday's sprint race, where Lando Norris allowed Oscar Piastri take the victory after the Australian sacrificed his own win for his team-mate at the Sao Paulo GP.

On the other hand, Ferrari have not quite had the pace to match McLaren, with their rivals able to pick up the constructors' in Qatar if they emulate their sprint race performance.

Oscar Piastri achieved the sprint victory in Qatar

Qatar Grand Prix Race - Sunday, December 1 2024

The race in Qatar kicks off today (Sunday, December 1 2024) at 7pm local time.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below.

Local time (AST):7pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT): 4pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 5pm Sunday
United States (EST): 11am Sunday
United States (CST): 10am Sunday
United States (PST): 8am Sunday
Australia (AEDT): 3am Monday
Australia (AWST): 12am Monday
Australia (ACDT): 2:30am Monday
Mexico (CST): 10am Sunday
Japan (JST): 1am Monday
South Africa (SAST): 6pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 6pm Sunday
China (CST): 12am Monday
India (IST): 9:30pm Sunday
Brazil: 1pm Sunday
Singapore: 12am Monday
Saudi Arabia: 7pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 8pm Sunday
Turkey: 7pm Sunday

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Related

Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren F1 Headlines Lusail International Circuit
Hamilton drops F1 ‘break’ BOMBSHELL at Qatar Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

Hamilton drops F1 ‘break’ BOMBSHELL at Qatar Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Qatar Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 star reveals FRUSTRATION at controversial team orders

  • 38 minutes ago
Qatar Grand Prix

British star celebrates EMOTIONAL championship success at Qatar Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Qatar Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton drops F1 ‘break’ BOMBSHELL at Qatar Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race

  • Today 07:27
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x