F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
The 2024 Qatar Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, December 1 2024) in the penultimate race of the Formula 1 season at Lusail International Circuit.
Whilst Max Verstappen sealed the drivers' title in Las Vegas last weekend, the constructors' championship remains up for grabs.
McLaren and Ferrari will do battle over the course of the Qatar and Abu Dhabi GP for the title, with the Woking-based outfit coming out on top thus far at Lusail.
The team enjoyed a spectacular 1-2 in Saturday's sprint race, where Lando Norris allowed Oscar Piastri take the victory after the Australian sacrificed his own win for his team-mate at the Sao Paulo GP.
On the other hand, Ferrari have not quite had the pace to match McLaren, with their rivals able to pick up the constructors' in Qatar if they emulate their sprint race performance.
Qatar Grand Prix Race - Sunday, December 1 2024
The race in Qatar kicks off today (Sunday, December 1 2024) at 7pm local time.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below.
Local time (AST):7pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT): 4pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 5pm Sunday
United States (EST): 11am Sunday
United States (CST): 10am Sunday
United States (PST): 8am Sunday
Australia (AEDT): 3am Monday
Australia (AWST): 12am Monday
Australia (ACDT): 2:30am Monday
Mexico (CST): 10am Sunday
Japan (JST): 1am Monday
South Africa (SAST): 6pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 6pm Sunday
China (CST): 12am Monday
India (IST): 9:30pm Sunday
Brazil: 1pm Sunday
Singapore: 12am Monday
Saudi Arabia: 7pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 8pm Sunday
Turkey: 7pm Sunday
