Red Bull star calls for F1 CHANGE in strange McLaren rant

Red Bull star Liam Lawson has called for an F1 change after going on a strange rant centred around McLaren.

McLaren and Red Bull have been locked in an intense rivalry during the 2024 season, and whilst Lando Norris may not win the drivers’ title the team are favourites to take the constructors’.

Red Bull have slipped down to third in the standings despite Verstappen leading the drivers’ championship, with the poor performances of Sergio Perez costing the team crucial points.

Perez’s current form has led to speculation that he will be replaced in 2025, and VCARB star Liam Lawson is one of the favourites for the drive alongside Franco Colapinto.

Can McLaren win the constructors' title?

Will we see Liam Lawson alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull?

Liam Lawson issues strange McLaren critique

Lawson replaced a struggling Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB following the Singapore GP, and has since proven his capabilities with the team.

The 22-year-old hails from New Zealand and follows in the footsteps of iconic Kiwis such as 1967 world champion Denny Hulme, and F1 legend Bruce McLaren.

The latter founded Bruce McLaren Motor Racing in 1963, better known now as simply 'McLaren', a team which went on to win 8 constructors' and 12 drivers' titles, cementing a legendary legacy in F1.

After a difficult decade, McLaren returned to their winning ways in 2024, where Norris has claimed three victories and Oscar Piastri two thus far, with the British national anthem played on the podium five times for the constructor.

However, Lawson has an issue with this inaccuracy, claiming the team's anthem should honour their New Zealand-born founder, rather than where their factory is based in Woking, Surrey.

“Total nonsense,” he said on the Red Flags podcast.

“It makes absolutely no sense. It’s a New Zealand team; the name is still McLaren. I don’t get it at all, to be honest.”

