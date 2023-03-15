Austrian Grand Prix secures new F1 deal

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 15 March 2023 13:13

The Austrian Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2027 after striking a contract extension.

F1 returned to the Red Bull Ring in 2014 having fallen off the schedule at the end of the 2003 season, with the layout playing host to superb track action since its reinstatement.

Last year's event saw one of the three F1 Sprints take place and such was the success, the alternative format will return this season.

Domenicali in tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “The Austrian Grand Prix brings together the perfect mix of a challenging track, high-speed racing, and a beautiful venue for our fans, so I am delighted that we will be coming back to the Red Bull Ring until at least 2027 under this new agreement.

"As we celebrate the 10th year since our return to Spielberg, I would like to thank everyone involved in this renewal, especially the promoter and Red Bull.

"I want to pay tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz for the love, passion, and vision he brought to Formula 1 that has ensured the continued success of the event and the huge enthusiasm for our sport in Austria and around the world.”

General manager of circuit promoter Projekt Spielberg GmbH & Co KG Erich Wolf added: “We are proud of the special partnership we have with Formula 1, and we are absolutely delighted to be welcoming the top class of motorsport to the Red Bull Ring for a further four years.

"In signing this contract extension, Formula 1 has made a strong commitment to Austria, Styria and the Murtal region.

"As we enter the tenth year of our partnership with Formula 1, we want to celebrate this milestone with all the great fans of the sport and to thank them for their loyalty and the tremendous atmosphere they help to generate.

"Everyone is invited to experience another great race weekend at Spielberg in 2023.”