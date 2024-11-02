Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race winner CHANGED as FIA issue official statement - GPFans F1 Recap

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has been declared the winner of the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race in a shocking post-race moment.

FIA issue official statement as Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying CALLED OFF

The FIA has confirmed that qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix has been postponed.

Horner confirms IMMEDIATE Perez change for Brazilian GP

Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has confirmed that an immediate change has been made for the Brazilian Grand Prix surrounding Sergio Perez.

FIA hit Ferrari star with CONTROVERSIAL punishment at Brazilian Grand Prix

The FIA have issued a controversial punishment for a Ferrari F1 star ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

What happens if Brazilian Grand Prix F1 qualifying does not take place?

Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying faced lengthy delays on Saturday evening, with the all-important session now expected to take place on Sunday morning.

