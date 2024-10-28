FIA take action over Mexican GP incident as Perez issues DEFIANT statement- GPFans F1 Recap
FIA take action over Mexican GP incident as Perez issues DEFIANT statement- GPFans F1 Recap
The FIA have taken action after an incident at the Mexican Grand Prix was deemed to be 'dangerous'.
Perez issues statement over Red Bull future after Mexican Grand Prix horror show
Sergio Perez has issued a statement over his Red Bull future after a horror show performance at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Verstappen and Horner thrown into ALARMING Red Bull crisis
Max Verstappen’s Mexican Grand Prix weekend was defined by a peculiar dichotomy between bloody-minded bullishness and uncharacteristic acquiescence.
Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance
Sergio Perez's Formula 1 career is all but over. The bigger question is now how Red Bull boss Christian Horner shuffles his pack around Max Verstappen.
F1 star gives rival MIDDLE FINGER while overtaking at Mexican Grand Prix
A Formula 1 driver gave one of his rivals the middle finger during an overtake at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.
