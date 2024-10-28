close global

FIA take action over Mexican GP incident as Perez issues DEFIANT statement- GPFans F1 Recap

The FIA have taken action after an incident at the Mexican Grand Prix was deemed to be 'dangerous'.

Perez issues statement over Red Bull future after Mexican Grand Prix horror show

Sergio Perez has issued a statement over his Red Bull future after a horror show performance at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Horner thrown into ALARMING Red Bull crisis

Max Verstappen’s Mexican Grand Prix weekend was defined by a peculiar dichotomy between bloody-minded bullishness and uncharacteristic acquiescence.

Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance

Sergio Perez's Formula 1 career is all but over. The bigger question is now how Red Bull boss Christian Horner shuffles his pack around Max Verstappen.

F1 star gives rival MIDDLE FINGER while overtaking at Mexican Grand Prix

A Formula 1 driver gave one of his rivals the middle finger during an overtake at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lando Norris FIA Sergio Perez Mexican Grand Prix
Shock F1 star celebrates Mexican Grand Prix victory as FIA announce LATE DEMOTION - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Shock F1 star celebrates Mexican Grand Prix victory as FIA announce LATE DEMOTION - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 00:54
Verstappen and Perez FUME as FIA announce NEW rule for Mexican GP weekend - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen and Perez FUME as FIA announce NEW rule for Mexican GP weekend - GPFans F1 Recap

  • October 27, 2024 00:54

GPFans Recap

FIA take action over Mexican GP incident as Perez issues DEFIANT statement- GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Brad Pitt F1 movie BLUNDER spotted at Mexican Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mexican GP investigation launched as Ferrari face late FIA punishment

  • Yesterday 21:18
Norris delivers BITTER response to Verstappen penalty controversy

  • Yesterday 20:58
  • 1
Red Bull chief fires ‘PRESSURE’ warning over driver future

  • Yesterday 19:57
