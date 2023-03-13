Stuart Hodge

Monday 13 March 2023 19:00 - Updated: 19:45

McLaren marked the second anniversary of Murray Walker’s passing in a very special way on Monday to celebrate once again the life of an F1 broadcasting great.

Walker, who was the voice of the sport for several generations of fans on both BBC and ITV, died on March 13, 2021 at the age of 97.

His unique style of delivery made even the dullest of races seem breathless and exciting, but sometimes he didn’t need to hit top gear. One such occasion was that epic, unforgettable pole lap by the late, great Ayrton Senna at Monaco in 1988.

The Brazilian produced an astonishing circuit of the Circuit de Monaco in just 1:23.998 - a whopping 1.427 seconds faster than McLaren team-mate Alain Prost.

The lap, and the video footage of it, remains one of F1's enduring moments. A great of the sport, at the peak of his powers, mastering its most iconic circuit in the most incredible way.

Murray Walker reimagines Senna at Monaco, 1988

In 2018 McLaren enlisted the help of Walker to reimagine Senna’s magical lap, and the results were just as good as you would expect. Now we had an iconic moment remembered by an iconic broadcasting voice.

We get the trademark Murray excitement (‘Wowee’ was delivered just as well as it was back in the day) while the commentary segments are interspersed with Walker speaking about Senna’s greatness in almost hushed and reverential tones.

It really is a broadcasting gem, and we challenge you to watch without wondering if you have something in your eye. Props to McLaren for sharing it to mark this very special anniversary. Murray may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

You can watch the entire 3 minutes and 4 seconds by clicking on the embed below. Enjoy…