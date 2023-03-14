Ferrari problems dismissed as 'teething issues'

Sam Hall

Tuesday 14 March 2023 08:00

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has claimed problems at the Bahrain Grand Prix are merely "teething issues".

The Scuderia sit fourth in the constructors' standings following the season-opening race after Charles Leclerc retired with an engine failure and Carlos Sainz struggled with high levels of tyre degradation.

Although it was expected that Red Bull would enjoy stronger race pace, the 48-second margin that separated Sainz and winner Max Verstappen was far greater.

A puzzling aspect for Ferrari is that this deficit came after Leclerc had pushed Verstappen all the way in qualifying - the Monegasque missing out on a front-row slot only after Ferrari elected not to burn a second set of soft tyres in Q3.

Asked if he is sure the deficit has nothing to do with Ferrari's car concept, Vasseur said: "It’s my position that I’m sure.

"I’ve never experienced in my life a car that is able to be quick on one lap and for a concept to not be fast on the long stints."

Ferrari to 'come back stronger'

Ferrari endured a significant number of reliability issues last year that played a role in the team's failure to provide a concerted championship challenge to Red Bull.

Of the high degradation levels suffered by Sainz, Vasseur added: “From my point of view, it’s more a set-up issue and a teething issue that we have to understand what we are doing well, even if it’s about cooling or something like this, and come back a bit stronger.”

