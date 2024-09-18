Horner reveals Ricciardo 'HEADACHE' as huge decision over F1 future looms

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has admitted that fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo previously caused him a huge headache.

Ricciardo has been a part of the Red Bull family throughout his career and now drives for their junior team, Visa Cash App RB.

The 35-year-old star has won eight grands prix, including a memorable victory around the iconic streets of Monaco, in what could be considered one of Red Bull's finest moments, and certainly a career highlight for Ricciardo.

In 2024 however, Ricciardo is much further from the top spot on the podium and with his RB contract set to expire at the end of the season, could be looking at a farewell to the sport for good.

Having been frequently outperformed by his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, many in the paddock have questioned Ricciardo's place in the junior team, most notably Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

Daniel Ricciardo won the Monaco Grand Prix with Red Bull in 2018

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has made no secret of his opinion that Daniel Ricciardo should be replaced by Liam Lawson

Horner admits Ricciardo performance problem

Despite being touted as a mid-season replacement for an underperforming Sergio Perez, Ricciardo's hopes of a promotion back into Red Bull's main F1 team look to be thinning by the day.

In fact, a huge decision on whether or not he stays at VCARB is reported to be looming.

Reflecting on the pair's glory years with Sky Sports, Horner has now revealed that Ricciardo's time as Sebastian Vettel's team-mate at Red Bull delivered an unwelcome surprise.

Sebastian Vettel won four drivers' championships with Red Bull before Daniel Ricciardo became his team-mate

Reflecting on fellow Aussie driver Oscar Piastri's recent success with McLaren despite Lando Norris supposedly being their top driver, Horner compared the papaya issue with his own.

"It was like when Daniel Ricciardo came to us in 2014," the Red Bull chief explained.

"He was clearly meant to be the number two to Sebastian Vettel and he won three races that year to Sebastian's none.

"Sometimes it causes you a headache like that."

