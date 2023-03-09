Norris reveals McLaren's 'biggest positive' from dismal Bahrain GP

Ewan Gale

Thursday 9 March 2023 09:58

Lando Norris has revealed McLaren's "biggest positive" after a dismal Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

The Woking-based outfit endured issues at the F1 season opener for the second year in succession, with both cars retiring through reliability issues.

Whilst team-mate Oscar Piastri suffered from electrical gremlins to bow out of his debut on lap 13, Norris was forced into six pit stops in order to top up pneumatic pressure.

The problems leave McLaren some way off its rivals at the top end of the midfield heading to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, though Norris has tried to find silver linings.

"I think the best thing was that the mechanics had a lot of pit stop practice so that’s the biggest positive," said Norris.

"I think the pace was actually okay-ish as well and I think we could have scored a point at least.

“It’s a shame that we had the problems that we did.”

Motivation 'really important'

With McLaren now forced into playing catch-up, Norris will be at the centre of ensuring morale and motivation is retained in his role as lead driver.

“It’s very important, it’s part of my job really, I guess more so now than ever," explained Norris.

"But there’s no reason why they should be downbeat.

“The main thing is that we should have scored points. That was our objective with a car that we know is not competitive.

“The team know that and if we fix the issue, we should be fine.”

