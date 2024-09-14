Verstappen open to SHOCK switch as champion reveals Newey respect

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has failed to rule out a shock switch to one of Red Bull's rivals.

Verstappen's future with the Milton Keynes outfit has been called into question of late, with rumours linking him with a team-up with Toto Wolff at Mercedes ahead of 2026.

The Dutchman has become increasingly frustrated with Red Bull's fall from being the dominant team in F1 to a team struggling to get onto the podium at most race weekends.

Now, a new path away from Red Bull has been established, with Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggesting the 'door is open' for the champion to join Adrian Newey at the Silverstone-based team.

Adrian Newey has recently joined Aston Martin

Could Max Verstappen follow Adrian Newey to Aston Martin?

Newey joins Aston Martin

Design genius Newey has ended 19 years of Red Bull association by signing a five-year deal with Aston Martin, putting to bed months of speculation surrounding his future.

The 65-year-old has largely been credited with the success of Verstappen and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull, and now will be hoping to add to his 25 career world championships at Aston Martin.

Now, Verstappen has described the privilege of working with design guru Newey, and left himself open to a move to follow Newey in the future.

"I have other worries at the moment that I'm paying a lot of attention to and I'm working on that," he replied when asked about Krack's comments by media at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"That is something maybe for the future that I think about, not now.

"Adrian and I, we have a very good understanding. I sent him also a message after the news came out, even though, of course, I knew that it was coming. So I'm happy for him."

