Stefano Domenicali issues Ferrari warning after Bahrain beatdown

Stuart Hodge

Thursday 9 March 2023 07:57

Stefano Domenicali says Ferrari will need more than history and an iconic brand to return to the summit of F1.

The F1 CEO knows all about the pressure at Maranello, having been team principal for the Scuderia between 2008 and 2014.

He was perfectly placed then to reflect on a weekend in Bahrain where the SF-23 failed to deliver on the pre-season hype in the first Grand Prix of 2023.

Carlos Sainz finished a distant fourth behind the Red Bulls of world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Charles Leclerc meanwhile was forced to retire with a power unit issue.

Gone was all the optimism garnered by a spectacular launch at Fiorano and winter whispers that Ferrari was finally ready to contend again.

Domenicali provided advice for his old team, offering strategic insight as to what the next steps should be for Fred Vasseur and co.

Domenicali on the way forward for Ferrari

He told Sportmediaset: “Ferrari has always been a point of reference in Italy. However, the dimension of the Formula One world has changed - other teams and other drivers have grown.

"It's clear that when we talk about Ferrari in Italy we're talking... about the national team that everyone supports and everyone has to support, but the competition is very strong.

"Saying 'we are Ferrari' is no longer enough. We need to work on the weak points in order to grow without becoming typically Italian and emotional . Only with determination can you get out of difficult situations.

"After just one race you can't be emotional, you have to stay focused and go ahead with your head down and try to solve the problems. Talk is cheap. From what I saw in practice in Sakhir, all the elements to be confident are there this year”.

2023 a huge year for Leclerc - Domenicali

Domenicali also touched on the future of Leclerc, who endured further frustration on Sunday following a 2022 which was peppered with on-track issues.

Leclerc endured more frustration in Bahrain

He reasoned: "Charles knows that these are important and decisive years for him - he has to expect the team to put the best possible car at his disposal but at the same time he cannot afford any kind of mistake, otherwise the problem becomes bigger.

"This is a very important phase for Charles' future. He must be very pragmatic because winning with Ferrari is something extraordinary and other teams at the moment cannot give him the chance to fight for victory.

"Right now Leclerc has to work as a driving force within a team which is certainly going through a difficult period."

