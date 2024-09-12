Red Bull driver signs for NEW team ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix
A Red Bull driver has signed for a new team and secured a stunning promotion after a series of impressive performances.
All eyes have been on Red Bull and their wider family this season, with numerous seats and drivers under pressure and up for grabs.
Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda have all confirmed their futures at Red Bull and VCARB respectively for 2025, but Daniel Ricciardo is still without a guaranteed drive for next year.
Red Bull's sister team has historically been used for promoting junior drivers through the team's ranks, as the 35-year-old Australian currently stands at odds with that longstanding approach.
Despite a lack of certainty at Red Bull over Ricciardo's future, one driver who knows their plans for next season is British starlet, Arvid Lindblad.
The Red Bull Junior Team driver will be making the step up from Formula 3 to Formula 2, driving with Campos Racing for the 2025 season.
The 17-year-old finished his maiden F3 campaign in fourth for PREMA Racing, securing four wins along the way.
“Super excited to be joining Campos Racing in FIA F2 for 2025," Lindblad said. "The team has had an amazing season so far and can’t wait to start working together...
“The team seems very passionate, hungry and motivated to win. They’ll give me the tools and knowledge to continue to develop as a driver as we push each other to improve.
“I want to say thank you to everyone at Red Bull, the Junior Team and Campos Racing for the opportunity. I can’t wait to get started!”
Congrats, Arvid 👏 Promoted to @Formula2 for 2025 ⏫#RedBullFamily || #GivesYouWings pic.twitter.com/58twJ01zpD— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 12, 2024
Christian Horner and Helmut Marko will no doubt be keeping a close on eye on his progress, as they look to plan for the long-term at Red Bull.
