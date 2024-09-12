Mercedes F1 star opens door for BOMBSHELL Verstappen switch
Mercedes star George Russell has failed to rule out the prospect of Max Verstappen ditching Red Bull and joining the rival F1 team in 2026.
The three-time Formula 1 champion has been consistently linked with a shock move to the Brackley-based outfit, amid reports that he may wish to move on from Red Bull.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff made no secret of his desire to tempt the Dutchman away from the reigning constructors' champions, as he looked to find a replacement for the outgoing Lewis Hamilton.
However, any rumours of a 2025 switch were firmly put to bed following last month's announcement that Kimi Antoneli will be the man trusted to fill Hamilton's shoes.
Russell addresses F1 future
While Verstappen's short-term future may be secure, there remains a chance that he could once again be in the discussion for a seat at Mercedes in 12 months' time.
With Russell's contract up at the end of 2025, coupled with uncertainty over whether Antonelli can make the step up from F2, Mercedes may yet try to lure Verstappen away for a second time in as many years.
Russell - who sits eights in the 2024 drivers' standings - insists however, that he is not worried about his future, despite admitting that he has been given no indication of a new deal in the pipeline.
“It’s super exciting for 2026 with Mercedes,” said the two-time race winner.
"There’s nothing signed up yet for the future, and it’s something I’m not even thinking about, really.”
