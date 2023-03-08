F1 cars as football shirts: STUNNING designs wow fans

Stuart Hodge

Wednesday 8 March 2023 08:57

New season F1 merchandise is red-hot right now, and one social media user provided a BEAUTIFUL wrinkle this week as the 2023 campaign gets into full swing.

We got some delicious crossover content as one Reddit user designed football shirts for each of the 10 teams on the grid based on their look of their 2022 cars.

Slicklander (THE_LIGHTNING_BOY) came up with some absolutely stunning looks, including a terrific papaya creation for McLaren and a gorgeous green Aston Martin look.

The results are pretty stunning, leading many admiring users to say they would buy the shirts right away if they were available for sale!

F1 cars as football shirts

You can check them all out in the gallery below.

Props to this budding design genius, and we hope to see more of the same in the coming months as fans really get creative to bring the sport to new eyes.

