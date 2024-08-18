Sky F1 pundit SURPRISES fans in support for star

David Croft has surprised F1 fans on social media after showing his support for a very popular star.

The 54-year-old has been involved in F1 broadcasting since 2006 where he began working with BBC Radio 5 Live.

However, it was in 2012 that he joined Sky Sports F1 team as their lead commentator, and whose voice for a new generation, has become synonymous with grand prix weekends.

In addition to his work in F1, Croft has proved his lighthearted nature by starring in Disney's animated 2013 movie 'Planes', as ‘Lofty Crofty’, a blimp which provides commentary on plane racing.

David Croft is a permanent fixture of the Sky team

F1 fans spot David Croft at the Eras Tour

Croft has since revealed another interest outside of F1 after fans spotted him at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on social media.

Whilst some F1 fans were surprised by his appearance, those closely listening to his commentary will know Croft is a huge Taylor Swift fan.

Following rumours that Swift was dating Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, the F1 world was quick to capitalise on the silliness, with Sky’s Ted Kravitz going as far as to query Alonso about the rumours at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In the aftermath of the rumour, Crofty was eager to squeeze as many Taylor Swift references into one commentary sitting as possible.

He amused fans by playing into the narrative, sneaking in her hit track titles "Getaway Car", "Bad Blood", "Style", "Would've Could've Should've" and "Mastermind", all within racing context.

David Croft was quick to capitalise on Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift dating rumours

Dating rumours were reignited again this year when a lyric appeared in a Swift song that appeared to reference Alonso.

The song imgonnagetyouback featured the line: "Small talk, big walk, act like I don't care what you did. I'm an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch, then ran and hid."

Once again the world of F1 and Swift collided this week after fans reacted to Croft attending one of Swift’s show-stopping legs of her Eras tour.

One shocked fan posted to social media platform 'X': "crofty at the eras tour AND in taylor swift merch? not on my 2024 bingo card", while another predicted: "I'm ready for the taylor swift references every second from crofty next week."

crofty at the eras tour AND in taylor swift merch? not on my 2024 bingo card

Im ready for the taylor swift references every second from crofty next week 🙂‍↕️

