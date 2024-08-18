Ferrari star DESPAIRS after being 'locked-out' of Aston Martin switch

A Ferrari star has been labelled ‘desperate’ after attempting a cheeky switch to Aston Martin.

Ferrari were at the heart of the 2025 driver market chaos, after they announced that Lewis Hamilton would be joining the team.

The seven-time champion’s decision to join the Scuderia displaced their current driver, Carlos Sainz, who was originally tipped to switch with Hamilton at Mercedes.

However, team boss Toto Wolff’s desire to nurture their young talent, Kimi Andrea Antonelli, meant Sainz was forced to look elsewhere for a drive.

Carlos Sainz has been the subject of much driver market discussion

The 2025 F1 grid will see multiple changes next season

What will the 2025 grid look like?

Sainz was also linked with Aston Martin, in what would have completed an all Spanish line-up at the team with Fernando Alonso.

However the Silverstone-based outfit opted to retain Lance Stroll, meaning their driver line-up remains unchanged going into next season.

As his options dwindled, Sainz eventually announced he would be joining Williams next season where he will race alongside Alex Albon.

Despite being axed from Ferrari, Sainz has had an impressive last season with the team, coming back after appendicitis surgery to go on and win the Australian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard was replaced by Ferrari junior driver, Ollie Bearman, at the Saudi Arabian GP when Sainz was undergoing surgery, and immediately impressed the F1 paddock.

Ollie Bearman will race with Haas next season

Bearman has had a difficult season in Formula 2, where he currently sits 15th in the standings, however his performance in Jeddah allowed him to demonstrate his talent to F1 teams.

The Brit will line-up alongside Esteban Ocon at Haas next season, where he will make his full-time F1 debut, after completing a series of FP1 sessions for the American team already this season.

However, Bearman clearly cannot wait until next season to compete in F1, with Haas teasing fans in a jovial social media post.

The caption read “When you’re desperate to drive a car on track again…” as the Ferrari junior driver attempted to get inside two locked Aston Martin safety cars.

