close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

US NL GB FR ES-MX
'Podium should've been Vettel's' - Seb fans react to Alonso's Aston Martin success

'Podium should've been Vettel's' - Seb fans react to Alonso's Aston Martin success

F1 News

'Podium should've been Vettel's' - Seb fans react to Alonso's Aston Martin success

'Podium should've been Vettel's' - Seb fans react to Alonso's Aston Martin success

Sebastian Vettel fans were all saying the same thing after Fernando Alonso finished on the podium at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Vettel retired at the end of last season and his replacement at Aston Martin wasted no time finishing in the top three in the first race of 2023.

During his two seasons at Aston Martin, Vettel had just one podium, finishing second in Azerbaijan in 2021, but was instrumental in developing the car into the one that takes to the grid today.

As a result, his many fans believed that Alonso's podium in Bahrain should have been Vettel's and if he had stuck around for another season, the incredible finish would and should have been his.

Here are some of the many, many tweets calling for the podium to be "awarded" to Vettel:

READ MORE: 'Gladiator' Alonso rolls back the years with Bahrain overtaking brilliance

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x