FIA detail AMAZING driver return under extraordinary circumstances

The FIA have released a video of Chris Yeates, a tetraplegic driver from the UK, detailing the tragedy and how he rose above it to pursue his dream.

The governing body of Formula 1 have been exploring ways to expand motor racing to unite people across all backgrounds and cultures, ensuring it plays a role in breaking barriers and making it accessible to all.

In 2024, sporting organisations across the globe are trying their best to make sport accessible to all. FIA took nascent steps to make racing accessible to all by instating a FIA Disability and Accessibility (DAA) Commission.

The goal of DAA commission is to break the barriers that hinder effective participation of drivers in motorsport. DAA’s flagbearers are representatives from mobility and port member clubs.

Several F1 drivers started their motorsport careers through Karting

Chris Yeates returns after horrific spinal cord injury

Their agenda is to improve road safety for disabled drivers and contribute in improving the quality of adaptions for drivers with disabilities.

Essentially, DAA works closely with disabled drivers to help them race in adapted cars. On X (formerly Twitter), FIA released a video of Yeates karting around a race track.

The Briton broke his neck in 2006 and but always wanted to return to racing but was unsure of a return given the magnitude of his spinal injury.

He then saw a number of tetraplegic drivers in the Handikart championship. Following guidance from other tetraplegic drivers, he was able to adapt his own kart. Yeates plans to test his kart this year before competing in the adaptive racing series next season.

In Motorsport, disabled people are unaware of the solution to adapt their karts based on their needs and FIA’s Disabled and Accessibility commission is committed to helping them and sharing the experience of other disabled drivers.

Earlier this year, FIA DAA commission released vehicle adaption guidelines, supported by FIA Foundation’s motor sport safety grant.

Meet Chris Yeates, a tetraplegic karter from the UK.



