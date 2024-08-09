FIA detail AMAZING driver return under extraordinary circumstances
FIA detail AMAZING driver return under extraordinary circumstances
The FIA have released a video of Chris Yeates, a tetraplegic driver from the UK, detailing the tragedy and how he rose above it to pursue his dream.
The governing body of Formula 1 have been exploring ways to expand motor racing to unite people across all backgrounds and cultures, ensuring it plays a role in breaking barriers and making it accessible to all.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given NEW F1 'team-mate' as Ricciardo handed huge BOOST
READ MORE: F1 driver replaced by Ricciardo SIGNS for new team
In 2024, sporting organisations across the globe are trying their best to make sport accessible to all. FIA took nascent steps to make racing accessible to all by instating a FIA Disability and Accessibility (DAA) Commission.
The goal of DAA commission is to break the barriers that hinder effective participation of drivers in motorsport. DAA’s flagbearers are representatives from mobility and port member clubs.
Chris Yeates returns after horrific spinal cord injury
Their agenda is to improve road safety for disabled drivers and contribute in improving the quality of adaptions for drivers with disabilities.
Essentially, DAA works closely with disabled drivers to help them race in adapted cars. On X (formerly Twitter), FIA released a video of Yeates karting around a race track.
The Briton broke his neck in 2006 and but always wanted to return to racing but was unsure of a return given the magnitude of his spinal injury.
He then saw a number of tetraplegic drivers in the Handikart championship. Following guidance from other tetraplegic drivers, he was able to adapt his own kart. Yeates plans to test his kart this year before competing in the adaptive racing series next season.
In Motorsport, disabled people are unaware of the solution to adapt their karts based on their needs and FIA’s Disabled and Accessibility commission is committed to helping them and sharing the experience of other disabled drivers.
Earlier this year, FIA DAA commission released vehicle adaption guidelines, supported by FIA Foundation’s motor sport safety grant.
Meet Chris Yeates, a tetraplegic karter from the UK.— FIA (@fia) August 9, 2024
After breaking his neck in 2006, he always wanted to get back to karting but didn't think it was possible with his level of spinal cord injury. However, after seeing the Handikart championship he saw lots of other tetraplegic… pic.twitter.com/BoVZzsVRZM
READ MORE: Mercedes chief reveals MAJOR reason behind Hamilton departure for Ferrari
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 owner Liberty Media under investigation after controversial team ruling
- 15 minutes ago
FIA detail AMAZING driver return under extraordinary circumstances
- 58 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Horner delivers emotional message as HUGE Red Bull decision announced
- 1 hour ago
Wolff issues stark WARNING amid Mercedes resurgence
- Today 13:57
F1 star slammed over attitude problem preventing major team move
- Today 13:14
Pressure piled on Red Bull and Mercedes after stark declaration from rivals
- Today 11:55
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep