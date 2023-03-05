Sam Hall

Sergio Perez has maintained he can topple Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen after falling short of the Dutchman in Bahrain.

Perez finished 11.9secs behind Verstappen in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix as the reigning champion secured a lights-to-flag victory.

Despite taking to the second step of the podium, Perez never provided a threat to his team-mate.

But this is a situation Perez is confident he can change in the coming races.

Asked where he needs to improve to get closer to Verstappen, Perez said: "I think today it was really the start that put me out of contention for the race, but it was all about minimising the damage.

"Finishing second was the maximum I could do today.

"It's a long season. I think I'm getting closer every single session.

"I'm feeling comfortable with the car and we have a strong package and I will give my best."

'A dream start'

The Bahrain Grand Prix saw Red Bull secure its first one-two result at an F1 season-opener in the team's history.

Reflecting on the overall result, Perez added: "It's a dream start.

"When we look back at last year and how we started here (a double retirement), it's really nice. It's a nice comeback as a team.

"We worked really hard over the winter so it's great to see all of the boys enjoying the first race.

"We have a strong package so it was important to get both cars to the end."

