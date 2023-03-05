Verstappen confirms Red Bull 'issues' after lights-to-flag Bahrain victory

Sam Hall

Sunday 5 March 2023 17:05

Max Verstappen has revealed Red Bull is suffering from 'little' issues after an utterly dominant performance in the F1 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The reigning F1 champion began his quest for a third consecutive crown with a lights-to-flag win from team-mate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen crossed the line 11.9secs clear of the Mexican despite reporting problems with his downshifts and car balance throughout the 57-lap duration.

Asked about these problems, Verstappen said: "(There's) nothing big.

"There are just little things you want to fine-tune so I think they are quite easy to get on top of."

Verstappen and Red Bull in Bahrain first

Remarkably, Red Bull had previously never scored a one-two result at a season-opening grand prix, nor had Verstappen won in Bahrain.

The Dutchman had also never topped the podium at the first race of a year.

"It was a very good first stint where I basically made my gap and from there it was all about just looking after the tyres," added Verstappen.

"You never really know what's going to happen later on in the race so we just wanted to make sure that we had the right tyres and in good condition as well.

"I was very happy to finally also win here in Bahrain."