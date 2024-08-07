Oscar Piastri's mum mocks son in BRUTAL putdown
Oscar Piastri's mum has delivered a stinging verdict on the Formula 1 star's appearance during a hilarious interview.
The McLaren driver is frequently on the receiving end of his mother's jokes on social media, where she has become a household name in recent years following her son's rise in F1.
Piastri is enjoying a stellar second season in the sport, and sits fourth in the drivers' standings after putting together an impressive series of results in 2024.
His crowning moment came in Hungary, where he beat team-mate Lando Norris to clinch a maiden career win, while also helping to secure a first one-two for McLaren in over three years.
Despite being considered by many as the team's No 2 driver behind Norris, the 23-year-old's remarkable improvement in recent months has given McLaren boss Zak Brown some food for thought as he looks ahead to the future.
Mum reacts to Piastri picture
While the Melbourne-born racer is slowly building a reputation as one of the most exciting drivers on the track, his mum Nicole has offered some advice on how he can improve his appearance off it.
Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, she went in hard on the F1 star's 'googly eyes' and hair when asked to caption what she deemed to be a rather unflattering image used as Piastri's photo on the starting grid.
"Oh my Lord, the hair! I mean, I don't know, it's very Elizabethian isn't it?" she said. "It's very wax museum.
Nicole commenting on Oscar’s starting grid picture:— did oscar score points in f1 today? (@oscarpiastri81) August 5, 2024
“Oh my lord, the hair! What is he… I don’t know, I mean… It’s very Elizabethian, isn’t it? It’s very wax museum…”
I’m crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/qGVfVoQcV8
"He's actually got distinct birth marks, which I like, and they've got rid of those as well.
"The hair is a bit, 'There's Something About Mary!' And that's the shot they use all year...That one is probably the worst.
"In Australia, every time they promote F1, they use that [picture] so it's everywhere, all of the time."
