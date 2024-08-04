Marko issues verdict over F1 driver DILEMMA
Marko issues verdict over F1 driver DILEMMA
Red Bullboss Helmut Marko has delivered his verdict over a recent F1 driver dilemma – although unusually, one not involving his own team.
The driver line-up for both Red Bull and their junior team, Racing Bulls, has been widely debated this season.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton revelation divulged by Cullen as Verstappen calls for change
READ MORE: Horner reveals exit timeline after shock Red Bull departure confirmation
Despite extending Sergio Perez’s contract until 2026, the Red Bull star’s performances were poor prior to the summer break, and his future with the team hung in the balance.
However, Red Bull have recently confirmed that Perez will remain at the team, ending discussions regarding his future.
Have Red Bull made the right decision with Sergio Perez?
RB’s 2025 driver line-up remains undecided, with the seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda still being contested.
Whilst Daniel Ricciardo currently races for the team, a string of poor performances at the beginning of the season have added uncertainty to his F1 future.
Furthermore, Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson eagerly awaits his F1 opportunity, and is expected to take part in a test shootout alongside Ricciardo and Tsunoda which could decide RB’s line-up.
A secure line-up for Red Bull has never been more important as their competitors close in, with McLaren snapping at their heels for the constructors’ title.
However, the Woking-based outfit have issues with their own drivers in the evenly matched Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who continue to take points off of one another.
READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss confirms No 1 driver declaration
Helmut Marko has waded in on the debate regarding McLaren’s line-up and has revealed his verdict on who he regards the stronger driver of the pairing.
“I don’t know what the points difference is between the two McLaren drivers, but it seems Piastri is mentally the stronger one,” he said to Sky Germany.
“Oscar has gradually closed the gap to Lando and is even faster at times. But we will see how the decision turns out.”
READ MORE: FIA announce MID-SEASON F1 regulation changes
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Marko issues verdict over F1 driver DILEMMA
- 15 minutes ago
Ferrari boss reveals how Hamilton's 'personal baggage' will impact team
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari EXCLUDED as Newey reveals F1 car picks
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen considers F1 future with 'NEW team’
- 3 hours ago
Aston Martin chief reveals hidden ADVANTAGE of billionaire owner
- Today 15:57
F1 News Today: Hamilton revelation divulged by Cullen as Verstappen calls for change
- Today 14:09
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep