Marko issues verdict over F1 driver DILEMMA

Red Bullboss Helmut Marko has delivered his verdict over a recent F1 driver dilemma – although unusually, one not involving his own team.

The driver line-up for both Red Bull and their junior team, Racing Bulls, has been widely debated this season.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton revelation divulged by Cullen as Verstappen calls for change

READ MORE: Horner reveals exit timeline after shock Red Bull departure confirmation

Despite extending Sergio Perez’s contract until 2026, the Red Bull star’s performances were poor prior to the summer break, and his future with the team hung in the balance.

However, Red Bull have recently confirmed that Perez will remain at the team, ending discussions regarding his future.

Sergio Perez will remain at Red Bull

RB's 2025 line-up remains undecided

Have Red Bull made the right decision with Sergio Perez?

RB’s 2025 driver line-up remains undecided, with the seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda still being contested.

Whilst Daniel Ricciardo currently races for the team, a string of poor performances at the beginning of the season have added uncertainty to his F1 future.

Furthermore, Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson eagerly awaits his F1 opportunity, and is expected to take part in a test shootout alongside Ricciardo and Tsunoda which could decide RB’s line-up.

A secure line-up for Red Bull has never been more important as their competitors close in, with McLaren snapping at their heels for the constructors’ title.

However, the Woking-based outfit have issues with their own drivers in the evenly matched Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who continue to take points off of one another.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss confirms No 1 driver declaration

Helmut Marko has his say on McLaren's pairing

Helmut Marko has waded in on the debate regarding McLaren’s line-up and has revealed his verdict on who he regards the stronger driver of the pairing.

“I don’t know what the points difference is between the two McLaren drivers, but it seems Piastri is mentally the stronger one,” he said to Sky Germany.

“Oscar has gradually closed the gap to Lando and is even faster at times. But we will see how the decision turns out.”

READ MORE: FIA announce MID-SEASON F1 regulation changes

Related