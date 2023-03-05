close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

US NL GB FR ES-MX
F1 Twitter's best Bahrain GP memes as internet pokes fun at McLaren and Ferrari

F1 Twitter's best Bahrain GP memes as internet pokes fun at McLaren and Ferrari

F1 News

F1 Twitter's best Bahrain GP memes as internet pokes fun at McLaren and Ferrari

F1 Twitter's best Bahrain GP memes as internet pokes fun at McLaren and Ferrari

The first race of 2023 can only mean one thing – the return of race memes from F1 Twitter.

Max Verstappen was a predictable winner in Bahrain, but a lot of unpredictable and unexpected events provided the entertainment and provide plenty to meme about too.

McLaren had a dreadful evening with Oscar Piastri the first driver to retire this season, while Esteban Ocon looked like he was trying to earn himself a full lap's worth of time penalties during the race.

Lance Stroll collided with team-mate Fernando Alonso on the first lap with Aston Martin trying to keep it quiet by not telling the Spanish driver who hit him.

As well as Piastri, Leclerc was forced to retire, marking another frustrating race for the Ferrari driver.

Here are F1 Twitter's best memes from the Bahrain Grand Prix:

READ MORE: Verstappen delivers masterclass as Alonso stuns and Ferrari crumble

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x