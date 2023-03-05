F1 Twitter's best Bahrain GP memes as internet pokes fun at McLaren and Ferrari

Ronan Murphy

Sunday 5 March 2023

The first race of 2023 can only mean one thing – the return of race memes from F1 Twitter.

Max Verstappen was a predictable winner in Bahrain, but a lot of unpredictable and unexpected events provided the entertainment and provide plenty to meme about too.

McLaren had a dreadful evening with Oscar Piastri the first driver to retire this season, while Esteban Ocon looked like he was trying to earn himself a full lap's worth of time penalties during the race.

Lance Stroll collided with team-mate Fernando Alonso on the first lap with Aston Martin trying to keep it quiet by not telling the Spanish driver who hit him.

As well as Piastri, Leclerc was forced to retire, marking another frustrating race for the Ferrari driver.

Here are F1 Twitter's best memes from the Bahrain Grand Prix:

McLaren’s cars 18 laps into the F1 season pic.twitter.com/XgrRc0D0tX — Alanis King (@alanisnking) March 5, 2023

Piastri just got blue screened pic.twitter.com/UGgf0Lidle — Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) March 5, 2023

Esteban Ocon getting another five-second penalty: pic.twitter.com/pOUrekbsy4 — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) March 5, 2023

Esteban Ocon’s Bahrain Grand Prix summarised: pic.twitter.com/0xT8Rh6XBr — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) March 5, 2023

Me watching Fernando Alonso run so well in F1 pic.twitter.com/9oepI6P9Fr — Alanis King (@alanisnking) March 5, 2023

Lance Stroll during the Aston Martin post-race debrief: pic.twitter.com/AKnEwbTL6z — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) March 5, 2023

Lawrence Stroll acting like he didn’t see Lance Stroll hit Fernando Alonso #bahrainGP

pic.twitter.com/uTLvc3VvFt — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) March 5, 2023

The 2023 season is now officially underway pic.twitter.com/RLW9aY1WBO — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) March 5, 2023

