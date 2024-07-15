Alonso excited for Aston Martin 'surprise' at Hungarian GP

Formula 1 veteran Fernando Alonso has hinted at a raft of upgrades for Aston Martin at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix, that could lead to a pleasant surprise come lights out on Sunday.

The two-time world champion has driven for Aston Martin since making the move from Alpine in 2023, recently signing a contract to race with the team until at least 2026.

This announcement means the 42-year-old will hold the record for the longest career the sport has ever seen, yet he seems adamant to still deliver results.

At the Silverstone-based outfit's home race last time out, double points were achieved thanks to Alonso finishing P8 just behind team-mate Lance Stroll in P7.

Alonso addresses Aston Martin issues

“I think we need to focus on ourselves, and I didn’t check who had problems or what happened in other teams,” Alonso said via MotorsportWeek after the race.

“I think we have a very clear idea of ourselves at the moment."

He continued: “Since a few races ago, I think everything is much more black and white for us...

“It was pretty good, I mean, the feeling was back to normality."

Aston Martin are currently fifth in the constructors' championship, but their battle to move up the standings hasn't been helped by poor performances this season.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have been team-mates since 2023

Fernando Alonso faced a setback in Austria, finishing P18

“It has been better," he added. "After Austria we regrouped a little bit, we understood a couple of directions that maybe were not right.

“As I said, we’re happy to be back in the points, it felt more competitive.”

Looking forward to this weekend at the Hungaroring, the Spaniard teased: “We’ve been bringing in a lot of new parts to the car and some of them they work, some of them they didn’t. Hopefully, in Hungary we have a positive surprise.”

