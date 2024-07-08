Norris reveals STRANGE reason for underwhelming Silverstone performance
Lando Norris has revealed a strange and novel reason why he missed out on pole position at the British Grand Prix.
The British drivers dominated qualifying at Silverstone with George Russell achieving a maiden home pole, before a stunning race involving all three Brits ensued on Sunday.
Hamilton started in second, with Norris completing the top three, but that order was set to change during the race, with Hamilton coming out on top ahead of Max Verstappen in P2, and Norris in P3. Russell was forced to retire his car mid-race and therefore registered a DNF.
Lando Norris reveals unusual reason for poor qualifying
Norris was ultimately disappointed to come home in third, despite picking up another podium on home soil, having led the race at Silverstone for large periods. However, ahead of the race and after qualifying, he offered a strange reason as to why he may have missed out on pole for Sunday's race.
In the FIA press conference, the drivers were asked what gave them the edge at the British Grand Prix. Hamilton responded jokingly that it was ‘roast dinners’ that had made the difference.
Norris joined in on the joke and blamed the national dish for his poor performance in qualifying.
“It can’t be, I don’t have roast dinner," Norris jokingly revealed. "Maybe that's why I’m not on pole."
With Norris' P3 finish, he remains second in the drivers' standings after this weekend.
However, given that championship leader Verstappen once again finished ahead of him, the reigning champion has extended his lead over Norris further. Verstappen now has a staggering 255 points, whilst Norris sits on 171.
