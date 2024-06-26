Verstappen and Red Bull example probed by rivals as exciting F1 champion return confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

A team principal has asked that a testing strategy used by Red Bull and Max Verstappen be reassessed.

McLaren confirm F1 champion RETURN in exciting announcement

McLaren have revealed a Formula 1 world champion will make his return for the team at an upcoming motorsport event.

Surprise driver emerges for F1 team as Sainz 'Plan B'

A surprise Carlos Sainz substitute is under consideration at Williams should the British team be unable to secure the Spaniard's signature.

F1 boss HITS BACK at star driver over Audi accusations

A Formula 1 boss has delivered a strong response to claims made by one of his disgruntled star drivers.

F1 team boss delivers Verstappen verdict amid POACHING claims

Toto Wolff has issued his verdict on the talents of Max Verstappen - and hinted that a shock move to sign the Dutchman isn't yet out of the question.

