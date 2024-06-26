close global

Verstappen and Red Bull example probed by rivals as exciting F1 champion return confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

A team principal has asked that a testing strategy used by Red Bull and Max Verstappen be reassessed.

McLaren confirm F1 champion RETURN in exciting announcement

McLaren have revealed a Formula 1 world champion will make his return for the team at an upcoming motorsport event.

Surprise driver emerges for F1 team as Sainz 'Plan B'

A surprise Carlos Sainz substitute is under consideration at Williams should the British team be unable to secure the Spaniard's signature.

F1 boss HITS BACK at star driver over Audi accusations

A Formula 1 boss has delivered a strong response to claims made by one of his disgruntled star drivers.

F1 team boss delivers Verstappen verdict amid POACHING claims

Toto Wolff has issued his verdict on the talents of Max Verstappen - and hinted that a shock move to sign the Dutchman isn't yet out of the question.

F1 News Today: Verstappen nearly made 'career-ending' move as Hamilton verdict delivered by police
F1 News Today: Verstappen nearly made 'career-ending' move as Hamilton verdict delivered by police

  • Yesterday 20:12
Michael Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot uncovered as Wolff opens up on Hamilton replacement - GPFans F1 Recap
Michael Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot uncovered as Wolff opens up on Hamilton replacement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • June 25, 2024 23:57

Verstappen and Red Bull example probed by rivals as exciting F1 champion return confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Casual Newey shirt suggests clue over future amid Red Bull exit

  • 2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ricciardo F1 future questioned as Red Bull encouraged over rival driver

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari call for Verstappen-Red Bull test example probe

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen nearly made 'career-ending' move as Hamilton verdict delivered by police

  • Yesterday 20:12
Fresh Verstappen offensive launched by Mercedes CEO with Red Bull future uncertain

  • Yesterday 19:54
