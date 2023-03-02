close global

Alpine pays touching tribute at Bahrain Grand Prix

Alpine will carry a touching tribute to a former colleague during this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The tribute will be run in memory of former CNC machining centre operator Paul Chesterman, who was part of the team at Enstone.

As a mark of respect, a message has been put on the rear wing of the Alpine A523 that will be raced by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly at the first race weekend of the season.

In a Tweet, the team said: "Our colleague and friend, Paul Chesterman, was a long-serving, CNC machining centre operator at Enstone.

"He had a great character, cheerful and outspoken, was a skilled machinist and loving family man. His dedication and courage will serve as an inspiration to the entire team."

Alpine will compete in its revised BWT pink livery in the opening three rounds of the year.

