Verstappen honoured with UNUSUAL Spanish GP tribute

Max Verstappen is used to receiving adulation from his loyal supporters, but one fan has revealed the extent of their love for the Formula 1 driver with an unusual tribute.

The Dutchman is in Barcelona this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix in pursuit of a third straight victory at the iconic circuit.

F1 Headlines: Verstappen at F1 penalty risk as Mercedes boss Wolff fumes with 'lunatics' claim

READ MORE: Grand Prix legend completes STUNNING track return at Silverstone

Verstappen got back to winning ways last time out in Montreal to widen the gap over his nearest title challengers, overcoming testing conditions to pip McLaren star Lando Norris to top spot.

Despite holding a commanding 56-point lead over Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings, the 26-year-old has looked some way off his best this season.

He was unfortunate to experience mechanical issues at the Australian Grand Prix, providing Carlos Sainz with an opportunity to get the win, but couldn't offer a substantial challenge to Norris in Miami, and was disappointing throughout the Monaco weekend.

Given he has won every other race in 2024, his form is not a significant cause for concern, but for the first time in a number of years, his rivals are sensing the three-time champion may be showing signs of vulnerability.

Max Verstappen holds a commanding advantage in the 2024 drivers' standings

The Dutchman has been put under pressure this year by Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc

Champion a hit with pet lovers

This weekend, fans have flocked to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hoping to see a first Spanish winner at the track since Fernando Alonso's triumph in 2013, but Verstappen can still count on having some support in the stands.

And one particular devotee of the Red Bull racer revealed an odd tribute, declaring they had named their guinea pig in honour of their hero.

Bet he’s the fastest guinea pig on four paws 🐹#F1 || #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/0vqE3hleRO — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 22, 2024

READ MORE: Ferrari face Newey SNUB as rival signing favourites emerge

Related