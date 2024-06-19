Wolff delivers 'back foot' verdict on 2026 regulations

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes that some of their rivals could be left behind when the new regulations come into effect.

The 2026 season will bring revolutionary changes to F1, with smaller and lighter cars in order to produce more overtaking on track and closer racing.

The new regulations will also bring significant change to the power unit, with the introduction of 100 per cent sustainable fuels and a larger emphasis on electrification, with a 50/50 split on internal combustion and electrical power.

In the wake of these rules which are set to transform the sport, several drivers and pundits have expressed concerns over the speed of the cars and potential malfunctions with the front and rear wing.

The 2026 regulations are set to transform the sport

Several drivers have expressed concerns over the changes

Will Mercedes get it right in 2026?

Mercedes will be desperate to get things right under the new regulations, having taken a huge step back compared to their rivals after the latest rules were introduced in 2022.

Since the start of the ground effect era, the team has amassed just one win, coming from George Russell at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2022, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton not achieving victory since Jeddah a year prior.

Speaking with MotorsportWeek, team boss Wolff believes some teams may be on the ‘back foot’ with their development when the regulations come into effect.

“On the power unit side, the ship has sailed,” he said.

“There are teams that feel they are on the back foot, and there are other teams that will feel, and OEMs, that they have done a good job.

“That’s the normal kind of wrestling on regulations.

“I think on the chassis side there are tweaks that are possible that we need to do. But, on the engine side, the process is far too advanced.”

