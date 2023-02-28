Bahrain confirms bumper F1 season-opener attendance

Sam Hall

Tuesday 28 February 2023 15:16 - Updated: 15:21

The F1 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix will take place in front of packed grandstands after organisers announced on Tuesday that tickets have sold out.

There has been a swell of interest in F1 in recent years with Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive assisting the championship to attract a younger generation of fans.

This interest has clearly filtered down into the on-site attendance figures with the majority of races last term selling out of tickets well in advance.

Races across Europe and America enjoyed bumper crowds last season with the Australian Grand Prix attendance also worthy of note after almost 420,000 fans visited Albert Park across the four days.

While the Bahrain International Circuit does not have the ability to host this number of spectators, its capacity listed as 70,000, the grandstands will be full with not a ticket left to be had!

The Paddock Club, Dome Lounge and Corporate Lounges are also sold out with the circuit claiming it is set to welcome the largest number of international fans in its 19-year history.

We're all sold out and ready to welcome you all at the 2023 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix!



For lucky fans with tickets, please stay tuned to our social channels and website for all the crucial event info over the coming days!#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/qbCUk1WfaI — Bahrain Int. Circuit (@BAH_Int_Circuit) February 28, 2023