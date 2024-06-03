Hamilton 'changed mind' over Ferrari move as F1 team confirm EXIT of star driver - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Toto Wolff has revealed that Lewis Hamilton changed his mind when it came to making his Ferrari switch.

F1 team announce PERMANENT exit of star driver ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

French driver Esteban Ocon will not be driving with the Alpine Formula 1 team beyond the end of this season, the team have announced.

Newey given lucrative 'offer' by SHOCK F1 team in huge blow to Ferrari

Adrian Newey has reportedly been offered a sensational deal with a Formula 1 team to prevent him from joining Ferrari.

Aston Martin star makes 'RETIRE forever' threat

An Aston Martin star has threatened to ‘retire forever’ following a disappointing experience.

Former boss makes 'next Verstappen' claim about British F1 star

A former F1 boss has revealed that a British star could be the ‘next Verstappen’.

F1 Standings

