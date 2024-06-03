Hamilton 'changed mind' over Ferrari move as F1 team confirm EXIT of star driver - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton 'changed mind' over Ferrari move as F1 team confirm EXIT of star driver - GPFans F1 Recap
Toto Wolff has revealed that Lewis Hamilton changed his mind when it came to making his Ferrari switch.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team announce PERMANENT exit of star driver ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
French driver Esteban Ocon will not be driving with the Alpine Formula 1 team beyond the end of this season, the team have announced.
➡️ READ MORE
Newey given lucrative 'offer' by SHOCK F1 team in huge blow to Ferrari
Adrian Newey has reportedly been offered a sensational deal with a Formula 1 team to prevent him from joining Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Aston Martin star makes 'RETIRE forever' threat
An Aston Martin star has threatened to ‘retire forever’ following a disappointing experience.
➡️ READ MORE
Former boss makes 'next Verstappen' claim about British F1 star
A former F1 boss has revealed that a British star could be the ‘next Verstappen’.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Hamilton 'changed mind' over Ferrari move as F1 team confirm EXIT of star driver - GPFans F1 Recap
- 14 minutes ago
F1 Legends
Hamilton reveals huge 'dream come true' moment
- 1 hour ago
F1 Off the Track
Leclerc in heartwarming gesture following special victory
- 2 hours ago
F1 Superstars
F1 star provides cryptic hint on future amid team EXIT
- 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip
Mercedes star predicts Verstappen F1 EXIT
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 News & Gossip
McLaren boss hints at SALE in Andretti F1 entry tip
- Yesterday 18:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul