Verstappen stunned by big rival's F1 24 driver rating

Max Verstappen was left stunned when one of his chief rival’s F1 24 driver rating was revealed.

The F1 24 game is the latest in the racing franchise, with new features for fans to enjoy including an improved career mode.

Driver ratings are no longer stationary, with on-track performance in the game feeding into the overall rating as the season progresses.

The official ratings have been a contentious issue for some F1 fans, with Lewis Hamilton rated sixth overall below the likes of Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso.

F1 24 was released May 31st
Lewis Hamilton appeared below Lando Norris in F1 24's driver ratings

Who has the highest overall driver rating?

F1 24’s driver ratings are composed of four different factors including experience, racecraft, awareness and pace, which culminates in an overall rating.

Unsurprisingly three-time world champion Max Verstappen came out on top of the driver ratings, with the highest ever overall rating of 96.

Fernando Alonso followed in second with an overall rating of 92, and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz was in was third with 89.

Lando Norris completed the top five also with a score of 89, finishing above seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to the fury of some fans.

Verstappen was also stunned by one of the ratings, however it was not Hamilton’s.

Discussing his team-mate Sergio Perez’s rating in a promotional video for the game, the Dutchman guessed that it would be 90.

However, when they revealed the correct rating Perez’s was 87, with a nearly ten point difference between the two drivers.

“How does that make sense?” Verstappen said.

“I think awareness takes a big chunk out of it,” Perez responded in the video.

Perez was recently involved in a terrifying collision during the opening laps of the Monaco Grand Prix, colliding with both Haas cars.

Whilst none of the drivers were injured, Perez’s car was completely destroyed with repairs costing in the millions according to Red Bull boss Helmut Marko.

F1 Standings

